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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/jungle-book-studio-boards-international-sales-on-tiff-platform-title-8216angh8217-poster-unveiled20260910195759"> <p class="title">Jungle Book Studio boards International sales on TIFF platform title ‘Angh’; poster unveiled</p> <a>

Jungle Book Studio boards International sales on TIFF platform title ‘Angh’; poster unveiled

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Last updated: September 10, 2026 23:28:12 IST

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Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

Los Angeles [US], September 10 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence is now on Instagram! On Thursday, the actor made her debut on the social media platform, but her first post came with an important message for fans. Lawrence made it clear that she won’t hesitate to leave the app if netizens turn toxic.

“So yeah, I am giving it a shot and if anyone says anything negative I will quit immediately, no questions asked,” Lawrence said in her first video post on her Instagram feed. “If anyone thinks something mean, I will know and I will quit.”

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Lawrence doubled down on her message in a post on her Instagram story that reads: “Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It’s me. I’m the baby.”

When launching her Instagram account on September 9, Lawrence told fans that she was using the @jlaw handle because @jenniferlawrence was already taken. She posted her first video the following day, as per Variety. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence (@jlaw)

 As of the posting of this article, Lawrence is following 46 accounts that vary from Miss Piggy (she is currently developing a Miss Piggy movie with friend and fellow Oscar winner Emma Stone) to Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom she recently shot the psychological drama “What Happens at Night” (the movie is expected to release next year from Apple).

Some of Lawrence’s other follows include her “Hunger Games” co-star Josh Hutcherson, Ziwe, Stephen Colbert, Suki Waterhouse, “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Daniel Kaluuya, Evan Ross Katz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Keke Palmer, Derek Blasberg, NPR, Jonathan Anderson, Andy Cohen, Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Poehler, Ms. Rachel, Amy Schumer, Alex Consani,  Dakota Johnson, her husband Cooke Maroney and more. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 11:28 PM IST
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Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

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Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

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Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

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Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic
Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic
Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic
Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

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