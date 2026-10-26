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Home > World > RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

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Last updated: October 26, 2026 16:14:05 IST

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 4:14 PM IST
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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

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RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: UKRAINE IS HINDERING EVACUATION OF RESIDENTS FROM OLESHKY, BLOCKING FOOD AND MEDICINE DELIVERY – IFX

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