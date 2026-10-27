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Home > World > UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

Written By:
Published: October 27, 2026 20:35:14 IST

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UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:35 PM IST
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UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

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UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

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UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS
UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS
UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS
UKRAINE'S FM: OLESHKY CEASEFIRE COULD BE 'CONFIDENCE-BUILDING MEASURE' IN PEACE TALKS

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