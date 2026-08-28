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Home > World > SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

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Published: August 28, 2026 19:38:08 IST

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

SPOT GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 7:38 PM IST
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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> EXTENDS LOSSES, FALLS OVER 1% TO $4,551.10/OZ

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