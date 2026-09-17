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Home > World > SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

Written By:
Published: September 17, 2026 00:28:10 IST

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

SPOT GOLD TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:28 AM IST
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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

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SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ
SPOT GOLD <XAU=> TURNS NEGATIVE, LAST DOWN 0.6% AT $4,266.29/OZ

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