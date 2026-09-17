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Home > Hollywood > Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8

Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/the-vvaan-trailer-sidharth-malhotra-tamannaah-bhatia8217s-fantasy-tale-takes-on-faith-in-forbidden-forest20260916195137"> <p class="title">'The Vvaan' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy tale takes on faith in forbidden forest</p> <a>

'The Vvaan' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy tale takes on faith in forbidden forest

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Last updated: September 17, 2026 00:10:11 IST

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Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8

Los Angeles [US], September 16 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman starrer ‘Slow Horses’ has been renewed for an eighth season following the spy thriller’s Emmy win for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. 

Adapted from ‘Clown Town’, the six-episode upcoming season will follow the ninth book in Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’ series. Oldman, who even bagged a nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys, will return as the grumpy and lovable Jackson Lamb, Variety reported. 

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Season 8 will see “Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) face off in their most explosive confrontation yet. When a botched attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive, it is up to Lamb to unravel one of MI5’s darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all,” stated the official synopsis. 

Meanwhile, the sixth instalment of ‘Slow Horses’ is set to premiere on Apple TV on Wednesday, while Season 7 renewal was announced last year. 

“Slow Horses continues to charm audiences all around the world, and I’m delighted that Jackson Lamb and his gang of lovable misfits will be back for an eighth season. Their acerbic take on the high-octane world of espionage is completely unique,” said Jay Hunt, creative director of international at Apple TV, as quoted by Variety. 

It is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films with executive producers ldman, Herron, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Douglas Urbanski, Adam Randall, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Billy Bowring and Helen Gregory. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:10 AM IST
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Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8

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Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8
Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8
Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8
Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8

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