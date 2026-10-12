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Home > World > STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

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Published: October 12, 2026 17:23:09 IST

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STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:23 PM IST
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STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

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STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

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STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS
STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS
STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS
STELLANTIS EUROPE COO: WE CANNOT RULE OUT FURTHER MANUFACTURING DEALS WITH PEERS TO INCREASE CAPACITY UTILISATION OF OUR PLANTS

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