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Home > World > Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: June 9, 2026 15:09:08 IST

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Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], June 9 (ANI): Tensions continue to escalate in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after Pakistani security forces shelled tear gas on protestors following fresh clashes with the workers of Joint Awami Action Committee.

Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

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Amid a worsening situation, a shutter-down strike continues to take place in the backdrop of a communications blackout imposed following deadly clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad.

Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

The condition remains grim in parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as anti-Pakistan protests drew in hundreds of protestors who took to the streets, and shutdowns continue in cities such as Bhimbar and Kotli.

Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

The recent development comes after Sunday night’s clashes claimed the lives of seven civilians, as per a report by Dawn.

The crackdown by Pakistani authorities on civilians has drawn in global condemnation.

More than 50 members of the British Parliament have written to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, arrests, and escalating tensions in PoJK.

In a letter sent to the UK Foreign Office on June 6, Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, who is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, highlighted reports from the region of internet and mobile service disruptions, restrictions on communications, and growing unrest.

In the letter, the parliamentarians said they had been contacted by numerous British Kashmiris who were unable to establish contact with relatives in PoJK.

The signatories expressed concern over reports of arrests, including those of British nationals, and the reported breakdown of dialogue between authorities and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

They noted that restrictions on communications in an already sensitive political environment risk increasing uncertainty and further escalating tensions.

Former Director General of Police of Jammu & Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid, strongly condemned the violence in PoJK, accusing Pakistani security forces of using excessive force against civilians and peaceful protesters.

“The situation in PoJK is extremely serious. Many people have been killed and several others have been injured due to indiscriminate firing. According to reports, Pakistan Rangers, the Pakistan Army, and local police have opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties”, Vaid said. He asserted that the ongoing unrest has exposed Pakistan’s “false narrative” on Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the people of PoJK themselves are now challenging Islamabad’s policies.

“The firing on peaceful protesters is similar to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” Vaid said, claiming that citizens demanding their rights were met with bullets instead of dialogue. He further said that Pakistan has never genuinely cared for the welfare of Kashmiris and has repeatedly used force to suppress dissent. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

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Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

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Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors
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Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors
Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

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