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Home > Business > State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA

State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indias-average-crude-oil-basket-price-falls-to-usd-776bbl-in-july-from-usd-1145-in-april-govt20260727142851"> <p class="title">India's average crude oil basket price falls to USD 77.6/bbl in July from USD 114.5 in April: Govt</p> <a>

India's average crude oil basket price falls to USD 77.6/bbl in July from USD 114.5 in April: Govt

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 14:47:17 IST

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State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The redemption profile of state government securities remains highly front-ended, with an estimated Rs 24 trillion set to mature between FY2028 and FY2032, according to an ICRA report.

The report showed that gross market borrowings through state government securities, which serve as the chief source of funding the fiscal deficit of India’s state governments, are projected to stay elevated over the next five years. Redemptions during the FY2028-FY2032 period will be dominated by states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

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ICRA estimated that the stock of outstanding state government securities more than doubled to Rs 73.0 trillion as on March 31, 2026, up from Rs 32.7 trillion recorded on March 31, 2020. This total was equivalent to nearly 58 per cent of the estimated stock of Government of India securities of Rs 125.7 trillion at the end of March 2026.

Tamil Nadu accounted for the highest individual share, with its stock of outstanding securities reaching Rs 8.3 trillion as on March 31, 2026. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka followed, with their outstanding securities estimated in the range of Rs 5 trillion to Rs 7 trillion each at the end of March 2026.

Together, these top five states recorded a combined stock of securities worth Rs 33 trillion. This amount represented nearly half of the total outstanding state government securities of Rs 73 trillion as of March 2026-end.

“Over the years, with the increase in issuance of longer-dated SGS (more than 10 years), the weighted average maturity (WAM) of the stock of SGS rose to 9.8 years by end-March 2026 from 7.0 years at end-March 2020,” the report stated.

Out of the total stock of Rs 73 trillion, redemptions amounting to Rs 24.0 trillion, or one-third of the total, fall due between FY2028 and FY2032.

“Another Rs 20.3 trillion is estimated to be redeemed during FY2033-FY2037,” the report added, noting that “the balance amount would mature till FY2064.”

These trends indicate a highly front-ended maturity profile of SGS, “implying that gross SGS issuance would remain elevated during the next five years i.e. FY2028-FY2032,” ICRA stated . (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 2:47 PM IST
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State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA
State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA
State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA
State Government Securities redemption profile remains highly front-ended as Rs 24 trillion SGS estimated to mature during FY28-FY32: ICRA

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