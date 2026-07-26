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Home > World > TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

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Published: July 26, 2026 09:25:14 IST

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TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

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TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

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TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING
TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING
TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING
TRUMP: ALL REPUBLICAN SENATORS! TERMINATE FILIBUSTER AND PASS SAVE AMERICA ACT, AND EVERYTHING ELSE, INCLUDING BUDGET, AND UPCOMING DEBT CEILING

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