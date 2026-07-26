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Home > Hollywood > David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con

David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/simon-pegg-to-voice-balrog-in-the-lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-season-3-premiere-set-for-november-1120260725144630"> <p class="title">Simon Pegg to voice Balrog in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3, premiere set for November 11</p> <a>

Simon Pegg to voice Balrog in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3, premiere set for November 11

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 09:42:11 IST

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David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Marvel Studios has announced that British actor David Jonsson will play the adult son of T’Challa in Black Panther 3, with the anticipated sequel set to release in theatres on December 15, 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler made the announcement during the studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, revealing that the film will be shot in 70mm.

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Jonsson, who will take on the mantle of Black Panther in the sequel, expressed his gratitude after being introduced on stage, as fans erupted in cheers and Wakanda chants, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said.

The actor will portray the grown-up son of T’Challa, the character made iconic by the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) ended with the revelation that T’Challa had a young son with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o. While Marvel has not disclosed how the child will appear as an adult in the new film, the sequel will arrive after next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially setting up the character’s evolution within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Jonsson has emerged as one of Hollywood’s rising stars with performances in Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk and the first two seasons of the drama series Industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Black Panther franchise began with the 2018 blockbuster starring Boseman as King T’Challa alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett. The film earned USD 1.3 billion at the global box office and became the first superhero movie to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Boseman was expected to return for a sequel before his death in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer. Marvel subsequently reworked the story, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri assuming the mantle of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Released in 2022, the sequel grossed more than USD 850 million worldwide and received five Academy Award nominations, winning one Oscar. Bassett also became the first actor to earn an Academy Award nomination for a performance in a Marvel film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Black Panther 3 announcement was among the biggest reveals at Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel, which also featured Ryan Gosling taking the stage to confirm that he will star as Ghost Rider in a standalone Marvel film directed by Shawn Levy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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Tags: 70mmblack-panther-3david-jonssondecember-15kevin-feigeRyan Cooglersan-diego-comic-contchallawakanda

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David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con
David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con
David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con
David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con

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