Trump says Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to "accept a deal" with Iran

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have “no choice” but to accept any “deal the United States negotiates with Iran.”

In a telephone interview with the Financial Times, Trump said, “He won’t have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

He further added that Iran’s strikes had not changed his desire to conclude US-Iran negotiations. “It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, marking the most serious violation of the ceasefire agreed upon in early April.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Trump, a US official told Axios, as Trump told him not to retaliate against Iran’s missile strikes, Times of Israel reported.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire.

“Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack,according to the euro news.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

“The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives – they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s directives,” IAF wrote on X.

On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at their territory. (ANI)

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