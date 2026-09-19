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Home > World > TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

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Published: September 19, 2026 02:51:10 IST

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TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 2:51 AM IST
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TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

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TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

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TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND
TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND
TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND
TRUMP: UNITED STATES WILL FOREVER HAVE COMPLETE ABILITY TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY IN GREENLAND IN ORDER TO SECURE AND DEFEND SECURITY OF GREENLAND

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