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Home > Hollywood > "So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'

"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/venice-film-festival-2026-lineup-announced-rupert-murdochs-biopic-ink-to-open-festival-closes-with-dio-ride-by-giovanni-veronesi20260723173719"> <p class="title">Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup announced: Rupert Murdoch's biopic 'Ink' to open festival, closes with 'Dio ride' by Giovanni Veronesi</p> <a>

Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup announced: Rupert Murdoch's biopic 'Ink' to open festival, closes with 'Dio ride' by Giovanni Veronesi

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 20:21:11 IST

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"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has congratulated her longtime friend and ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox on her latest venture as director and producer of the upcoming crime thriller ‘Evil Genius’, according to E! News.

Aniston shared her excitement after ‘Evil Genius’, directed and produced by Cox, was selected for the Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

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Reposting Cox’s announcement on her Instagram Stories, Aniston wrote, “My girl!” alongside heart and clapping emojis.

She also left a supportive comment on Cox’s post, writing, “So proud of you!!”

Cox celebrated the film’s milestone with an inspirational message, writing, “When you really believe in something… don’t ever give up. Dreams can come true,” according to E! News.

‘Evil Genius’, based on the Netflix docuseries of the same name, stars Patricia Arquette and marks Cox’s latest project behind the camera.

Aniston and Cox have shared a close friendship since starring together in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’. Speaking at Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023, Aniston reflected on their decades-long bond.

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney,” Aniston had said while addressing the audience alongside fellow ‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow.

“We’re sisters from another mister, and we love you,” she added, according to E! News.

The pair have remained close over the years, with Aniston serving as the godmother of Cox’s daughter, Coco, whom Cox shares with former husband David Arquette.

In a 2025 interview with People, Aniston also spoke about one of the interests she shares with Cox.

“We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love,” she said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 8:21 PM IST
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"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'

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"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'

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"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'
"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'
"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'
"So proud of you": Jennifer Aniston applauds Courteney Cox's directorial venture 'Evil Genius'

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