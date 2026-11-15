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Home > World > UPDATE 143-Coupe de France Summaries

UPDATE 143-Coupe de France Summaries

UPDATE 143-Coupe de France Summaries

Written By:
Published: November 15, 2026 15:52:22 IST

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UPDATE 143-Coupe de France Summaries

Nov 15 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Coupe de France on Saturday (start times are CET) 7th Round ……………………………………………………….. Tourcoing (0) 0 Yellow card: Moreira 84,

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2026 3:52 PM IST
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UPDATE 143-Coupe de France Summaries
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