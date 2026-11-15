Daniel Radcliffe reveals he wants to make family-friendly movies his son can watch

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that becoming a father has given him another reason to enjoy making family-friendly films, as he looks forward to the day his three-year-old son can watch his work.

Speaking to People magazine at the world premiere of Netflix’s upcoming animated film ‘Steps’ in New York City on Sunday, November 8, Radcliffe opened up about his interest in projects that his son will eventually be able to enjoy.

“I’ve always loved doing voice work. It’s really, really fun,” Radcliffe said while discussing his role as the Prince in the animated film.

“I like doing films that eventually my child will be able to see,” he said, adding, “Not quite really yet maybe, but soon.”

Radcliffe shares his son with longtime partner and actress Erin Darke.

The couple, who met in 2012 while filming ‘Kill Your Darlings’, welcomed their first child together in April 2023.

They have largely kept their family life private and have not publicly disclosed their son’s name.

In an earlier interview with People magazine in May, Radcliffe spoke about how his son was still unaware of his father’s celebrity status.

The actor also joked about wanting to keep it that way for as long as possible.

“You know your job is a bulls— job when you can’t describe it to a child,” he said jokingly at the time.

“As an actor. You know you can explain policeman and fireman and doctor and stuff like that. But when you get to acting, you’re like, ‘Yeah, we tell stories, you know, like your books. We sort of act out your stories.’ He’s truly so far away from having a concept of what I do, and I’m going to keep him in the dark as long as possible,” he said.

Radcliffe’s latest project, ‘Steps’, offers a fresh take on the traditional Cinderella story, shifting the spotlight from the princess to her supposedly wicked stepsisters.

During the premiere interview, the actor was also asked why he believes the Cinderella story has remained timeless.

“That is a great question. And if I knew the answer to exactly what made something timeless, I would probably be writing more timeless stories myself,” he joked.

“She’s an underdog, and there’s a lot that we kind of historically root for about that character,” he continued, adding, “And I feel like we are in an era now of if you can find a new way into a story, that’s always something that can kind of excite an audience.”

Explaining how the film approaches the familiar love story, Radcliffe added, “It is the Cinderella love story that is a part of the movie, but it kind of takes a backseat to the themes about the sisters, as it should in this case.”

The animated film also features the voices of Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong and Nikki Glaser.

It is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, with Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing serving as producers.

‘Steps’ is set to premiere on Netflix on November 20. (ANI)

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