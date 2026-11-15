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Home > Hollywood > Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’

Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’

Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’
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Last updated: November 15, 2026 15:05:24 IST

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Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Chris Pratt has expressed his interest in reuniting with filmmaker James Gunn for a fourth instalment of Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, following Gunn’s departure from DC Studios’ leadership.

Actor Chris Pratt has said he would love to return for another Guardians of the Galaxy film if filmmaker James Gunn decides to revisit the Marvel franchise.

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The actor, who played Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the trilogy, recently shared his enthusiasm about working with Gunn again, following news of the filmmaker’s exit from DC Studios’ top leadership.

Speaking to MovieZine as cited by Deadline, Pratt said he would welcome the opportunity to reunite with Gunn for a fourth film.

“That would be awesome. I love working with James,” he said, adding, “he’s the man. I haven’t had the chance to speak with him since that news came out. But it’s interesting because anytime something like this comes up and you say it, it could always become a headline.”

The actor further praised Gunn for directing all three films in the Marvel trilogy, highlighting how unusual it is for a single filmmaker to helm every instalment of a franchise.

“All I’ll say is, I love James. He directed all three, and that’s pretty rare in those types of trilogies to have the same director through all three. So, if he wanted to come back and bring it back, man, I would just love that,” Pratt added.

Pratt’s comments come after earlier this week James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down as co-CEOs and Chairmen of DC Studios after four years in the leadership roles. However, the duo will continue to produce various DC projects.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Latcham, Marvel’s former Senior Vice President of Production and Development, has been named DC’s new president and chief creative officer under Skydance’s takeover.

Gunn and Safran took charge of the newly formed DC Studios in 2022, with Gunn serving as co-head alongside Safran.

Before moving to DC, Gunn had established a strong association with Marvel Studios through the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Gunn directed all three films in the franchise: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

He also directed the 2022 special The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney’s Marvel Studios. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2026 3:05 PM IST
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Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’

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Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’

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Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’
Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’
Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’
Chris Pratt says he would love to reunite with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 4’

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