UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Sep 20 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 7 5 2 0 25 7 17 2 PSV 6 5 1 0 22 7 16 ………………………………… 3 AZ 6 5 1 0 17 6 16 ………………

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