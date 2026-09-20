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Home > World > UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Written By:
Published: September 20, 2026 17:47:18 IST

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UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Sep 20 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 7 5 2 0 25 7 17 2 PSV 6 5 1 0 22 7 16 ………………………………… 3 AZ 6 5 1 0 17 6 16 ………………

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 5:47 PM IST
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UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

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UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings
UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings
UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings
UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

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