Frankie Muniz opens up about hitting “Rock Bottom” weeks after divorce news, calls recent period a “nightmare”

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ actor Frankie Muniz has opened up about a difficult period in his life, revealing that he has been struggling over the past six weeks and describing the experience as “a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from,” according to E! News.

Muniz, 40, shared his thoughts in a post on X, saying the past several weeks had left him feeling overwhelmed and uncertain.

“Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time,” Muniz wrote. “I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.”

His candid post comes more than two months after Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, announced their divorce. The couple, who were married for six years, share a 5-year-old son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, according to E! News.

Despite describing the period as one of the lowest points in his life, Muniz said he has also found an opportunity for self-reflection.

“The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I’ve had nowhere to hide,” he wrote. “I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world…the actual one,” according to E! News.

Muniz said he recently came across the idea that “sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up,” prompting him to think about how difficult periods can become a catalyst for change.

The actor, who is also a race car driver, said he hopes that in five years he will be able to look back at his current struggles differently.

He imagined that he would “look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it,” particularly because reaching a better place in life may require going through difficult experiences.

“This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work…the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work,” Muniz wrote. “I’m choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line.”

He also offered words of encouragement to others who may be experiencing their own difficult period.

“If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!” Muniz wrote.

Muniz has been increasingly candid about his struggles on social media in recent weeks. On August 26, he wrote, “Am I naive to say that I didn’t know that having a broken heart actually meant your heart physically aches. I’d rather break my back again.”

On September 1, he shared another brief update, writing, “Struggling.”

A few days later, on September 6, Muniz posted two photographs of himself as a child alongside the caption, “Sometimes I wish I could go back to this,” according to E! News.

Through his latest message, Muniz framed the difficult period as a moment of personal reckoning and a chance to work toward what he described as a better version of himself. (ANI)

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