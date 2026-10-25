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Home > World > UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Written By:
Published: October 25, 2026 23:48:21 IST

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UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Rennes 8 5 1 2 18 14 16 2 Lille 8 4 3 1 11 6 15 ………………………………… 3 Monaco 8 4 3 1 11 7 15 ……………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 11:48 PM IST
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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings
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UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings
UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

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