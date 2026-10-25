UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Rennes 8 5 1 2 18 14 16 2 Lille 8 4 3 1 11 6 15 ………………………………… 3 Monaco 8 4 3 1 11 7 15 ……………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)