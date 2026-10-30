LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 3-NHL Results

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

Written By:
Published: October 30, 2026 07:23:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

Oct 30 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NHL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) CAROLINA 3 Columbus 2 4 PITTSBURGH 3 TAMPA BAY 6 Winnipeg 4

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 7:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

GRAINS-Wheat heads for 9th consecutive weekly loss despite US export boost

PGA Tour-VidantaWorld Mexico Open 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open Scores

BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

ATP500, Swiss Indoors Basel Men's Singles Results

BRIEF-Schoolblazer Requests Trading Halt

LATEST NEWS

Binance's possible hack triggers $3 billion freeze in crypto assets

Zverev ensures ascent to number one ranking with Vienna victory

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

Binance's possible hack triggers $3 billion freeze in crypto assets

Amazon burns cash, Intel flags weak PC demand as AI boom's costs ripple across markets

Forest Green Rovers turn to houseplants to improve performance

Microsoft expects to raise $25 billion in US bond sale, sources say

Microsoft expects to raise $25 billion in US bond sale, sources say

Zverev will overtake Sinner as world number one with in in Vienna

Binance says $2.54 billion in assets frozen as it probes security incident

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 3-NHL Results
UPDATE 3-NHL Results
UPDATE 3-NHL Results
UPDATE 3-NHL Results

QUICK LINKS