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Home > World > US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

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Published: July 26, 2026 18:42:11 IST

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US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 6:42 PM IST
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US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

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US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

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US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'
US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'
US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'
US AMBASSADOR TO UN MIKE WALTZ SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS GIVING IRAN TALKS 'SOME SPACE'

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