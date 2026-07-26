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Home > Hollywood > Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/lock-upp-hina-khan-calls-bigg-boss-11-rival-shilpa-shinde-very-smart-player20260726180004"> <p class="title">Lock Upp: Hina Khan calls Bigg Boss 11 rival Shilpa Shinde "very smart player"</p> <a>

Lock Upp: Hina Khan calls Bigg Boss 11 rival Shilpa Shinde "very smart player"

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 18:54:13 IST

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Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): The makers have unveiled the teaser for ‘Neuromancer’ starring Callum Turner, based on the landmark 1984 novel by William Gibson.

The series is created by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, who is directing the pilot. An official plot description teases that it “follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”

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Apple TV shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

The ten-episode series was greenlit back in early 2024 and will follow Gibson’s famous debut novel, which won the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick awards. That book led to the Sprawl trilogy, including ‘Count Zero,’ ‘Mona Lisa Overdrive’ and ‘Burning Chrome.’

Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard and Clemence Poesy round out the main cast.

Turner recently starred in ‘Rose of Nevada’ with George MacKay. Next up, he is set to appear in the rom-com ‘One Night Only’ alongside ‘A Complete Unknown’ breakout Monica Barbaro.

Turner is also heavily rumoured to be in the conversation to play James Bond after Daniel Craig closed out his time as 007 with 2021’s ‘No Time to Die.’

‘Neuromancer’ is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. Anonymous Content and Apple TV previously collaborated on ‘The Savant,’ ‘Disclaimer’ and ‘Defending Jacob.’

The first episode will be available to stream on Apple TV starting January 22, 2027, with weekly episodes releasing through Friday, March 19, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 6:54 PM IST
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Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

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Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027
Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027
Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027
Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

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