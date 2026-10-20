US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

Written By:
Published: October 20, 2026 18:49:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 6:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

UPDATE 56-FA Cup Summaries

RUSSIA'S PUTIN THANKS US TRUMP FOR ATTENTION TO UKRAINE SETTLEMENT – IFX

BRIEF-Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group Says Chairman Retired

BRIEF-Minesto Selected For Government-Backed Sweden-Indonesia Sustainability Partnership

LATEST NEWS

Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Women Take on Men at Legacy Open 2026 as 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills at Jaypee Greens

LeBron James' new-look 76ers ruin Knicks' season-opening celebration

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

Sage is the star in these Mediterranean dishes

Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings

From cashmere to faux fur, Target's holiday push centers on affordable luxury

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

NBA finalizing Europe league club deals, Tatum says

UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER
US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER
US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER
US JUDGE DISMISSES CIVIL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN FILED BY HIS SISTER

QUICK LINKS