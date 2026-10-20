Ariana Grande mourns death of pet dog Coco at 17, shares heartfelt tribute

Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Singer and actor Ariana Grande is mourning the death of her pet dog Coco, who passed away at the age of 17. The singer shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering her beloved companion for the love and happiness she brought into her life, according to E! News.

Grande shared the news in an Instagram post on October 19, describing Coco, a Dachshund and German Shepherd mix, as the “sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful” dog.

“Sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful Coco,” Grande wrote. “I am so proud of you. Thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years.”

“You make everywhere you go a more beautiful place,” she continued. “I will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. I love you so, sweet girl.”

Alongside the heartfelt message, the 33-year-old singer shared several photographs capturing moments with Coco over the years. The pictures included Grande cuddling her pet, Coco standing on her ballet slippers and a glimpse of the dog’s 17th birthday celebration, which featured a bone-shaped cake.

Grande also posted a video of Coco in which she could be heard encouraging her pet to make her morning leap from the front of the house.

“Come on girlie, come on you got it,” the singer said in the video, as per the outlet.

Coco had been part of Grande’s life for most of her professional career. The singer first announced that she had adopted the dog in 2010, when she was starring in the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’.

Over the years, Coco became a familiar presence among Grande’s fans, appearing alongside the singer in the music videos for ‘Put Your Hearts Up’ in 2011 and ‘Positions’ in 2020, according to E! News

The pet even had her own X account, @MissCocoGrande, for several years. Her profile described her as the “Grande family doggy” and a “very happy puppy with a prominent underbite”.

Grande also featured Coco in one of her early YouTube vlogs in 2012, titled ‘Coco Breaks it Down’, in which she playfully asked the dog about the music she was writing and recording.

“Coco, how are you? Are you good? Do you like the new songs I’ve been writing?” Grande asked in the video.

“Do you think that my fans are gonna like the music I’ve been writing and recording? Yeah. Hmm. Good stuff. All right. Thanks for your thoughts. Bye,” she added, according to E! News.

Coco’s presence across Grande’s social media posts and music projects made the dog a familiar part of the singer’s public life. Through her tribute, Grande remembered the companion who had been by her side for more than 17 years. (ANI)

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