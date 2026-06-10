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Home > World > "US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: June 10, 2026 02:43:07 IST

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"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

Washington, DC [US], June 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that an Iranian strike claimed to have downed a US Apache helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that both pilots were safe and uninjured, and warned that Washington would “respond” to the attack.

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In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

His remarks came amid a fresh escalation of hostilities involving strikes between Iran and Israel, including attacks on an Iranian petrochemical facility and reported targeting of Israeli military bases.

As this happened, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that foreign military forces operating near the Strait of Hormuz should leave the area or remain “at constant risk”. This comes following Trump’s claim that Iran shot down a US Army Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman.

Araghchi said foreign troops in the region face ongoing danger due to possible human error, accidents, or being caught in crossfire.

He added that the safest option would be for them to withdraw, stressing that while Iran prefers diplomacy, it is capable of responding in other ways if needed.

“Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire. To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave. We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too,” Araghchi said in a post on X. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 10, 2026 2:43 AM IST
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Tags: apache-helicopterdonald trumpiranmiddle east conflictstrait of hormuztrumpus

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"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

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"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

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"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz
"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz
"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz
"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

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