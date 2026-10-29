6
VOLKSWAGEN CFO: EXPECT COMPETITIVE PRESSURE TO STAY IN EUROPE BUT THERE MIGHT BE SMALL RELIEF FROM EU AGREEMENT WITH CHINA
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Oct 29, 2026 2:06 PM IST
——————————————–
————————————————–
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.
You Might Be Interested In