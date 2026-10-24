LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Written By:
Last updated: October 24, 2026 15:26:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

New Delhi [India], October 23: A getaway is about more than choosing a destination. It is about finding a place where you can slow down, spend time with your favourite people and take a break from everyday life. In Udaipur, a city known for its royal palaces, lakeside stays and heritage hospitality, The Qualia Resort Club & Brewery offers a contemporary alternative, nestled in the foothills of the Aravallis.

Established in September 2024 by Neeraj Chauhan, The Qualia brings a modern perspective to the city’s hospitality landscape. With contemporary architecture, thoughtfully designed spaces and a range of leisure experiences, the property caters to travellers looking for something beyond the traditional palace-inspired stay.

You Might Be Interested In

A stay designed around experiences

The property features 31 accommodation units, comprising 11 rooms and 20 villas, including select villas with private open-air plunge pools. Its curved architecture, contemporary interiors and leisure facilities give it a distinctive character, creating a setting for couples, families and groups of friends.

From a relaxed weekend by the pool to a family holiday or a celebration with friends, the resort offers spaces where guests can unwind and spend quality time together. Spa services, a gym and a family-friendly play area add to the experience, allowing visitors to enjoy their stay at their own pace.

The location in the foothills of the Aravallis adds another dimension to the getaway. For travellers who prefer a slower itinerary, the property can become more than a place to return to after sightseeing; it can be an integral part of the holiday itself.

A destination for celebrations and gatherings

Beyond leisure stays, The Qualia caters to weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings. Its 38,000-square-foot Wedding Garden can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, while indoor banquet and conference facilities provide options for more formal events.

For weddings and family occasions, the combination of outdoor spaces, accommodation and leisure facilities allows guests to spend more time together at one destination. Corporate groups can also combine meetings and conferences with informal interactions and team gatherings in a relaxed setting. 

The resort also houses Rhythm & Brews, its in-house brewery, adding a social element to the overall guest experience.

A contemporary addition to Udaipur

Udaipur’s hospitality identity has long been shaped by its palaces, heritage properties and romantic lakeside settings. Properties such as The Qualia introduce another dimension, bringing together contemporary design, privacy, leisure and shared experiences.

The approach reflects how travellers increasingly seek stays that offer more than accommodation. While some prefer exploring a destination throughout the day, others look for the freedom to relax, reconnect and enjoy the property itself.

Recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2026, according to the property, The Qualia offers a different way to experience Udaipur. By combining modern hospitality with the natural setting of the Aravallis, it creates space for the moments that often make a getaway memorable—from unhurried afternoons to celebrations with family and friends.

 Follow us on: The Qualia Udaipur

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Analysis-Trump's diesel price relief efforts grow costlier as election nears

Trump removes 50% tariffs on Canadian products to try to boost to Maine companies

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

Trump removes 50% tariffs on Canadian products to try to boost to Maine companies

Johnson & Johnson's prostate cancer drug shrinks tumors in early-stage trial

LATEST NEWS

Merz says Germany faces massive threat from Russia

Explainer-What is going on with SpaceX's Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine?

Upbeat Mourinho tight-lipped on Real Madrid's Clasico plans against Barcelona

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ SAYS WE ARE FACING A MASSIVE THREAT TO OUR FREEDOM FROM RUSSIA, WHICH IS AIMING TO DESTABILISE GERMANY

AT&T, T-Mobile tighten AI guardrails as autonomous networks remain years away

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

France mounts huge security operation as protesters prepare to march

Ukraine says Starlink and Starshield operating at 400 kph after week of throttling

Brewers survive harrowing ninth to edge Rays in World Series opener

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

QUICK LINKS