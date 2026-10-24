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Home > Sports > Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

Written By:
Published: October 24, 2026 15:20:05 IST

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Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH FC BAYERN MUNICH CO-TRAINER AARON DANKS AND BAYERN MUNICH SPORT DIRECTOR MAX EBERL TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 3:20 PM IST
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Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

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Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

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Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks
Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks
Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks
Bayern trainer Kompany stable but still in hospital for checks

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