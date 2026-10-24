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Home > BL News > Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

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Last updated: October 24, 2026 14:56:20 IST

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Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

Quepem (Goa) [India], October 24: In October 2026 Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centers were inaugurated in major public healthcare facilities across Goa as Parul University Goa tied up with the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Goa, during an oath-taking ceremony held at the auditorium of South Goa District Hospital, Margao. The initiative is a step toward strengthening rehabilitation services, improving access to physiotherapy care and expanding healthcare support for communities across Goa.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Devanshu Patel, Director, Parul Education Foundation, Shri. Yatindra M. Maralkar, Secretary of Health, Government of Goa, Dr. Saleena Naik, Director of Health Services, Goa, other senior officials from the state healthcare administration and leadership and academic representatives of Parul University Goa.

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Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

As part of the initiative, physiotherapy clinics were inaugurated at South Goa District Hospital, Margao, Primary Health Center, Balli and Community Health Center, Canacona. The centers will bring physiotherapy and rehabilitation services closer to communities by incorporating these services into existing public healthcare facilities. The creation of these also emphasizes the need for accessible rehabilitation for patients recovering from injury, dealing with mobility challenges and improving functional independence and quality of life.

The initiative also had participation of 350+ students from Parul University Goa including students from Nursing, Physiotherapy and Applied and Health Sciences. Through the oath, students showed commitment to be reflected in their everyday conduct, every professional decision, and every interaction with those who place their trust in them.

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Devanshu Patel, Director, Parul Education Foundation, said “Healthcare is truly meaningful only when its benefits reach the people who need them the most. We are working with the Directorate of Health Services, Goa to improve the availability of physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in public healthcare facilities, so that these services are more accessible to the local communities. This initiative also reflects our commitment to closing the gap between academic expertise and practical healthcare needs and offers a platform for future healthcare professionals to serve society through meaningful work.”

The event was also attended by Dr. Sandesh Madkaikar, Chief Medical officer, Directorate of Health Services, Dr Kedar Raikar, Medical Officer in Charge, PHC Khorlim; Dr Rajendra Borkar, Medical Superintendent, South Goa District Hospital; Dr Lalit Lata Jha, Vice Chancellor, Parul University Goa; Dr Rajnanda Dessai, Officer on special duty, Ms. Frazella De Araujo and Dr. Geeta Deshmukh, Advisors to Health Minister; Dr Jose Tavares, Health officer, CHC Canacona; Dr Benedita Dias, Health officer, PHC Balli and Ajay Yadav, Director, General Administration, Parul University Goa. The academic leadership of the university was represented by Dr Aseem Yadav, Dean, Parul College of Physiotherapy, Dr Anupam Kumar, Dean, Parul College of Applied and Health Sciences, Dr Jeyalakshmi K, Dean, Parul College of Nursing, and other esteemed deans and dignitaries.

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

Students talked about their experience of being part of the initiative and discussed the importance of taking your learning beyond the classroom and comprehending the function that healthcare professionals play in improving people’s lives. “Being a part of this initiative helped me to realize how important it is for healthcare services to reach the people who need them. It was a good experience to see how physiotherapy and rehabilitation can help patients to recover and improve their lives.” said Saanvi Maralkar, First Year student of the Faculty of Physiotherapy.

Reflecting on the experience, Shivraj Kodalkar, another student of the Faculty of Physiotherapy said, “This initiative gave us a chance to see public healthcare from a closer perspective. “It was a reminder that being a healthcare professional of the future is not simply about treating patients, but recognizing their needs, working together and helping to make quality care accessible to more people.”

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

The inauguration reiterates the joint commitment of Parul University Goa and the Directorate of Health Services to strengthen community-oriented healthcare through collaboration of educational institutions and public health authorities. The project is to enable physiotherapy clinics in district, primary and community healthcare settings to make rehabilitation more accessible and strengthen the role of physiotherapy in holistic patient care in the whole state of Goa.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS
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