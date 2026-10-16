Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > HTDS News > Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Written By:
Last updated: October 16, 2026 13:27:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: Current Infraprojects Limited (NSE: CURRENT), one of the leading solar power infrastructure companies, is pleased to announce that the company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹4.03 Cr from the Border Security Force (BSF) for the installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kWp off-grid solar power plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat, along with the construction of RCC-framed battery rooms.

Order Details:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Client: Border Security Force (BSF)
  • Project Location: Gujarat, under FTR HQ BSF Gujarat
  • Project Scope: Installation, testing and commissioning of 25 kWp off-grid solar power plants at 13 BSF Border Outposts, along with the construction of RCC-framed battery rooms
  • Order Value: ₹4.03 Cr
  • Commencement Date: October 19, 2026
  • Execution Timeline: 12 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA)

Strategic Significance:

The order strengthens CIPL’s FY27 order book and expands its presence in government-led solar EPC projects.

It extends the earlier ₹4.89 Cr BSF order covering 16 BOPs in Barmer, enabling both projects to share site-level fixed expenses, improve operational efficiency and support better margins.

The projects reinforce CIPL’s commitment to expanding clean energy access in remote areas while supporting critical infrastructure for India’s Armed Forces.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Current Infraprojects Limited said, “This order from the Border Security Force marks an important addition to our solar EPC portfolio and strengthens our participation in government-led renewable energy projects. The installation of off-grid solar power plants across 13 border outposts in Gujarat reflects the growing role of clean energy solutions in remote and strategically significant locations. We remain committed to expanding our capabilities in solar infrastructure, delivering projects with a strong focus on quality and execution, and building long-term relationships with government and institutional clients. This project also gives us an opportunity to contribute to infrastructure development for our Armed Forces while advancing our growth in India’s renewable energy sector.”

About Current Infraprojects Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited (CIPL) is a multidisciplinary EPC company providing integrated solutions across power distribution, renewable energy, water infrastructure, civil EPC, MEP and project management consultancy. Founded in Rajasthan, the Company has evolved from a localized electrical contractor into a diversified EPC platform with a presence across 12 states and 100+ projects

CIPL combines execution capabilities with centralized procurement, ERP-based project monitoring, 80%+ owned equipment and 45+ certified engineers to support efficient project delivery and cost control. Its in-house NABL-accredited MEC Test Lab further strengthens quality assurance with faster testing and turnaround capabilities

The Company has significantly scaled its Solar EPC business while building a long-term annuity portfolio through RESCO projects backed by 25-year PPAs. With 4 commissioned RESCO SPVs aggregating 9.4 MW, CIPL is expanding beyond project-based EPC execution toward a balanced model combining EPC growth with recurring renewable energy revenues

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹161.35 Cr, EBITDA of ₹23.23 Cr and Net Profit of ₹14.05 Cr.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 1:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Magellanic Cloud’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited Secures Rs 29.13 Crore Order for KUMBH MELA 2027 in Haridwar

PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

Taste Of Sikkim Expands in Gurgaon with New Outlet at Iris Broadway Mall, Sector 85

Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

What NoBrokerHood Takes Care of During the Diwali Chaos While Residents Have a Seamless Experience

LATEST NEWS

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Brewers sweep Dodgers to reach first World Series since 1982

EU will not lift any sanctions against Russia, von der Leyen says

Toyota aims to make all its cars software-defined by 2030, Nikkei reports

Exclusive-PetroChina set for record trading profit as war upends market, sources say

Brewers sweep Dodgers to reach first World Series since 1982

UPDATE 2-Asian Cup remains on track but golf tournament postponed in wake of Riyadh attack

Rogue AI agents broke into Indian firms' live systems, government says

UBS exploring options abroad in case Swiss rules prove intolerable, sources say

Dodgers tip cap to Brewers after NLCS sweep; Rojas says he is retiring

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat
Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 4.03 Cr Solar Order from BSF for Off-Grid Plants at 13 Border Outposts in Gujarat

QUICK LINKS