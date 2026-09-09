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Home > BL News > Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

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Last updated: September 9, 2026 21:45:10 IST

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Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

New Delhi [India], September 9: Shiv Aryan Films and Black Panther Movies Ltd (London) has announced the signing of filmmaker Kalees, director of the action entertainer ‘Baby John’, for its upcoming pan-India project titled ‘LEADER’.

The film, which is being planned as a multilingual release, will hit theatres on August 15, 2027, coinciding with India’s Independence Day. ‘LEADER’ will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, marking an ambitious five-language theatrical release.

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The film will be produced by Shiv Aryan, Kalees, Ganesh Ekaran, Immu Patel and Manju Sunar under the banners of Shiv Aryan Films, Black Panther Movies Ltd (London) and Good Karma Pictures.

Speaking about the project, director Kalees said, “I am excited to be associated with ‘LEADER’. The film has a powerful and ambitious vision, and we are working towards creating an entertainer that connects with audiences across languages and regions. The opportunity to present the story as a pan-India film makes this project particularly special for me.”

Producer Shiv Aryan said, “Kalees is a filmmaker with a strong understanding of contemporary commercial cinema, and we are delighted to collaborate with him on ‘LEADER’. We have a very ambitious vision for the film and believe that its scale, story and entertainment value will appeal to audiences across the country. Releasing it on Independence Day 2027 makes the occasion even more special.”

With Kalees at the helm and a multilingual release planned across five major Indian languages, ‘LEADER’ is positioned as a major upcoming theatrical project. The makers are expected to announce further details about the cast and other key members of the creative team in due course.

‘LEADER’ is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15, 2027.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:45 PM IST
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Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

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Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027
Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027
Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027
Baby John’ Director Kalees to Helm Pan-India Film ‘Leader’, To Release on Independence Day 2027

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