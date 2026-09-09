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Home > World > TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

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Published: September 9, 2026 21:34:04 IST

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TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:34 PM IST
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TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

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TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

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TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO
TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO
TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO
TOTALENERGIES WILL LAUNCH MAJOR AI GEOSCIENCE INITIATIVE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LARGE COMPANIES TO EXPLORE OFFSHORE ANGOLAN BLOCKS- CEO

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