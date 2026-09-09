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Home > Sports > Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

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Published: September 9, 2026 21:39:06 IST

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Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

VIDEO SHOWS: BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING, BODO/GLIMT PRESS CONFERENCE AND TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:39 PM IST
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Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

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Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

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Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Bodo/Glimt excited to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

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