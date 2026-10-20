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Home > BL News > Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

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Last updated: October 20, 2026 12:27:12 IST

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Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: The festive spirit of Navratri came alive at Kamala Mills Dandya, hosted by social activist and philanthropist Nidarshana Gowani at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The vibrant celebration brought together the joy of traditional festivities, music and community spirit, with acclaimed actor Boman Irani attending the event.

Organised by Nidarshana Gowani, founder of the Ankibai Ghamandiram G. Trust, the celebration reflected the essence of Navratri, a festival that brings people together through devotion, cultural traditions and shared moments of joy. The evening offered a festive atmosphere where the spirit of Dandya took centre stage, celebrating the richness of Indian culture and the enthusiasm surrounding the nine nights of Navratri.

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Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

Nidarshana Gowani, known for her philanthropic initiatives and social work, has consistently championed causes that focus on community welfare and social upliftment. Through her work with the Ankibai Ghamandiram G. Trust, she continues to contribute towards meaningful initiatives while bringing people together through cultural and festive occasions.

Boman Irani’s presence added to the occasion, as the gathering celebrated the traditions and vibrant energy associated with Navratri. Kamala Mills Dandya stood as a festive coming-together of culture, celebration and community, capturing the spirit of one of India’s most loved festivals.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 12:27 PM IST
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Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

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Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

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Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri
Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri
Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri
Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

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