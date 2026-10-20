LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

Written By:
Published: October 20, 2026 11:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF ALEXANDRA EALA BEATING DIANE PARRY IN DAY ONE OF THE NINGBO OPEN – A WTA 500 TOURNAMENT COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

LeBron James' new-look 76ers ruin Knicks' season-opening celebration

LeBron James' new-look 76ers ruin Knicks' season-opening celebration

LeBron James' new-look 76ers ruin Knicks' season-opening celebration

LATEST NEWS

Sage is the star in these Mediterranean dishes

Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings

From cashmere to faux fur, Target's holiday push centers on affordable luxury

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

UPDATE 56-FA Cup Summaries

Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry
Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry
Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry
Eala starts Ningbo Open with win over Parry

QUICK LINKS