Bright Outdoor Media Limited Reports 13.49% YoY Growth in Total Income and 9.45% YoY Growth in Net Profit in H1 FY27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE – 543831), a leading name in India’s out-of-home advertising, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights:

Total Income: ₹71.85 Cr, registering growth of 13.49% over H1 FY26 and 24.65% over H1 FY25.

EBITDA: ₹15.96 Cr, registering growth of 6.57% over H1 FY26 and 21.27% over H1 FY25.

EBITDA Margin: 22.21%.

Net Profit: ₹11.03 Cr, registering growth of 9.45% over H1 FY26 and 20.64% over H1 FY25.

Net Profit Margin: 15.35%.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹10.25.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, “We are pleased with the progress in H1 FY27. Total income grew 13.49% YoY, while EBITDA increased 6.57% and net profit rose 9.45%. Growth was supported by new sites and steady bookings across our digital LED network, with Events and Bright 360° also contributing. H1 is seasonally softer due to the monsoon, with a larger share of the festive season expected in H2 this year. We are expanding beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a direct presence in Delhi, an office planned in Ahmedabad as well. We are also expanding our film business beyond Hindi cinema into the South Indian and Gujarati markets. Bright 360° enables us to offer integrated services across OOH/DOOH, cinema, events, digital, influencer marketing, PR and other media formats, helping us address a wider range of client requirements. Having completed three years on the BSE SME platform, we are working towards BSE Main Board migration and NSE listing, subject to necessary approvals. With a larger network and the festive and film calendar ahead, we remain focused on building the business in H2 FY27.”

H1 FY27 Key Operational Highlights

Strategic Network Expansion Expanded our outdoor advertising footprint with the launch of 6 new displays, adding 6,600 sq. ft. of premium advertising inventory across the Mira–Bhayandar corridor. These strategic locations cater to key growth markets, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Virar, Vasai, Thane and the rapidly developing Ghodbunder Road corridor. Accelerated Expansion Through Strategic JVs Added 20 new sites in collaboration with JV partners, featuring Digital LED Hoardings with 104 advertising slots and collectively offering over 50,000 sq. ft. of premium advertising space across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This expansion reinforces Bright’s reach, strengthens its media network and enhances its ability to deliver high-impact brand visibility. Expansion beyond MMR Established a direct presence in Delhi, with an office planned in Ahmedabad as well, while expanding the strategic site network across Tier-2 cities. Film industry reach Expanded beyond Hindi cinema into the Gujarati and South Indian film industries, including a major Gujarati film industry event held on October 5, 2026. Bright 360°, Own Events & Facility Branding Expanded integrated offerings across OOH/DOOH, cinema, events, digital, social, PR, transit, retail and other media formats.Curated 9 large-scale events to date, with an in-house production company under development.Expanded real estate project branding and third-party event production through Bright’s in-house capabilities, diversifying revenue opportunities. Technology Working with technology partners to track traffic and engagement, providing clients with campaign performance data.Developing an in-house software platform and introducing 3D and interactive hoarding formats. Main Board migration Board approved BSE Main Board migration and NSE listing on June 12, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Shareholder returns & recognition Approved a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share (5%) for FY26 at the 21st AGM and received recognition at the SME Governance Summit 2026 held on August 26, 2026.

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India’s Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 1,350 owned hoardings across strategic geographies, including, around 58 large-format digital LED billboards. In the August 2026 more than 490 hoardings, ownership of 50+ of Mumbai’s 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright’s strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

In H1 FY27 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 71.85 Cr, EBITDA of ₹15.96 Cr, Net Profit of ₹11.03 Cr.

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