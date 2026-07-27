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Home > BL News > Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen

Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen

Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 19:01:15 IST

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Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen

New Delhi [India], July 27: In a world where beauty pageants celebrate a few, Mrs India International Queen 2026 chose to redefine success. The pageant was incorporated on a philosophy rarely seen in the industry— Every woman who comes to the stage is a winner.

The spectacular event concluded at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi, by crowning Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi as Mrs India International Queen 2026, and Mrs. Mira Gadhia as Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026. The grand finale winners were crowned by Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari Soni and the pageant director Ankita Saroha.

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Though the grand ceremony gave many memorable moments to both participants and audiences, the biggest applause of the evening was reserved for a message that went beyond the winners’ podium.

One could spot Women of all ages, ranging from 21 to 74, sharing the same stage, which was proof that ambition knows no age. Further, marriage, motherhood and family responsibilities do not eclipse a woman’s dream.

During the event, Actress Neelam Kothari Soni shared her thoughts. She applauded that the platform empowers women of all generations to pursue their dreams.

She said, “People often throw around the line that after marriage your life is finished and you can only do family work. But confidence and passion have no age. It was wonderful to see women from 21 to 74 taking part in this beauty pageant.” She further urged women to follow their passions wholeheartedly. “Whatever you do, do it with all your heart. You have to be passionate because highs and lows will always come,” she added.

The concept of the pageant is in tune with the vision held by its founder and director Ankita Saroha, who believes that every married woman deserves to come around herself. According to her, many women forget about their dreams after marriage because of the family and responsibilities. It gives every woman a chance to move ahead and live their dreams. The pageant’s motto is ‘Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You’.

According to Ankita, the pageant is designed not only to identify winners but also to create role models.

“Mrs India International Queen is not just a modelling platform. It is a platform where women become role models for society.”

Winners of Mrs India International Queen 2026

Category: Mrs India 

Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winner: Mrs. Dhanashri Joshi from Delhi – (cash prize Rs 1lakh)

Mrs India International Queen 2026 1st Runner Up: Mrs. Monisha Sreekanth from Singapore – (cash prize Rs 50000)

Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner-up: Mrs. Ayushi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh – (cash prize Rs 25,000)

Category: Classic 

Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 Winner: Mrs. Mira Gadhia (Dubai) & cash prize ₹1,00,000

Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 1st Runner-up: Mrs. Elanor Rajendran (Singapore) & cash prize ₹50,000

Classic Mrs India International Queen 2026 2nd Runner-up: Dr. Alice Mathew (Kerala) & cash prize ₹25,000

Orane International Janakpuri was the official Makeup Sponsor for the show.

The learning experience was led by industry experts. Rickyy Wong, official choreographer and catwalk trainer from Malaysia, trained the contestants on how to walk the runway with confidence.

Self-defence trainer Pradeep Negi hosted sessions that covered personal safety and helping you feel confident in your body.

Dermatologist & Aesthetician Dr Sonal Bansal, Founder of Dermaspace Skin Clinic, held a beauty and wellness session. Radha Rai, Winner of MIIQ 2024 and Meditation expert, taught meditation to contestants. Mahak Dhingra, MIIQ 2024 1st Runner-up, hosted a session on financial independence. Mrs. Lavleen Kaur, Founder of The Image Kraft, taught contestants about personal branding, professional etiquette, and image management. Debojyoti Das Gupta was the official host for the show.

Judge and former winner Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik observed that participants undergo a visible transformation during the competition. From her personal experience, the former title holder said, “When contestants leave from here, they leave as very different people. They build confidence, break barriers and discover new possibilities.”

Another former winner and judge, Dr. Ritu Bir, highlighted that the evaluation extends far beyond physical beauty.

“Women are not judged only on external beauty but also on their personality, achievements and what they contribute to society.”

As the Mrs India International Queen event continues to grow, its message is becoming increasingly clear: every participant leaves with something equally valuable—confidence, purpose and the belief that dreams have no expiry date.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 7:01 PM IST
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Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen

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Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen
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