Diversified Polymer Products Manufacturer Selzer Polymers Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], October 7: Selzer Polymers Limited, a Kerala-based polymer processing company with operations across water tanks, industrial packaging products, and solar floating systems and multipurpose floaters, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 34,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards capital expenditure of up to ₹ 968.81 Lakhs for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, pre-payment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings of up to ₹ 1,305.05 Lakhs, funding working capital requirements of up to ₹ 600.00 Lakhs, and general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Bigshare Services Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

About Selzer Polymers Limited

Selzer Polymers began operations in 2011 as a partnership firm and was subsequently converted into Selzer Polymers Private Limited in 2024 before becoming Selzer Polymers Limited in 2026. The Company manufactures HDPE-based products across three key verticals: Water Tanks, Industrial Packaging Products, and Solar Floating Systems and Multipurpose Floaters. The Company was among the first in India to introduce Auto-Clean Water Tanks, HDPE Septic Tanks and Octagonal Underground Sump Tanks. Its products range from 300 litres to 2,000 litres in the water tank segment and 8 litres to 250 litres in industrial packaging products. The Company is led by Mr. Tony Pellissery Lonappan, Promoter and Managing Director, who brings 31 years of experience, supported by an experienced promoter and management team across polymer processing, manufacturing, sales, finance and business operations.

The company has built a distribution network of more than 2,000 direct dealers across South India and operates an owned fleet of 25 transport vehicles to support product distribution and timely deliveries. Its product portfolio includes Auto-Clean Water Tanks, HDPE Septic Tanks and Octagonal Underground Sump Tanks, along with industrial packaging products and floating solar solutions. The company manufactures its polymer portfolio using 100% virgin, food-grade HDPE through computer-controlled blow moulding and injection moulding processes.

The company operates its existing manufacturing facility at Mundur, Kaiparamba, Thrissur, Kerala, with installed capacity of 4,675 MT and capacity utilisation of 80.24% in Fiscal 2026. It holds ISO 9001:2015 and ZED Bronze certifications. As part of its expansion strategy, the company is setting up a new manufacturing facility on approximately 2.00 acres at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Bargur, Pochampalli, Tamil Nadu, with proposed installed capacity of 362 MT per annum to strengthen its manufacturing footprint and support its expanding product portfolio.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 9,998.99 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,449.51 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 854.58 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Selzer Polymers Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 28, 2026 with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

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