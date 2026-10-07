SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

Written By:
Published: October 7, 2026 12:05:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 12:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Global palm oil output to fall by 2 million tons or more next year, analyst Mielke says

UPDATE 1-South Korea unveils $747 billion energy transition plan through 2035

UPDATE 1-Iraq's central bank sets dinar exchange rate at 1,520 per US dollar

INSTANT VIEW-India raises policy rate by 25 bps in first hike in nearly four years

Workers at Chile's Centinela copper mine set to strike after talks fail

LATEST NEWS

Micron's Taoyuan union in Taiwan secures authorisation to strike

AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics

Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

Yamamoto strikes out 10 as Dodgers edge Braves for 2-1 series lead

Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports

Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply

Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

Padres come up with clutch efforts, beat Brewers to force Game 4

Goodman's Japanese data centre comes under fire following Sydney site setback

Blackstone-backed AirTrunk to invest $1 billion in Japan data centre campus

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY
SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY
SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY
SEOUL-AMD CEO LISA SU: AMD CONTINUES TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ACROSS MEMORY AND FOUNDRY

QUICK LINKS