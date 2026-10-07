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Home > BL News > Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

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Last updated: October 7, 2026 12:46:13 IST

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Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

New Delhi [India], October 7: Elitecon International Limited has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on October 12, 2026, to consider a proposal for raising funds through various permissible instruments and routes.

In an exchange filing dated October 7, the company said the fundraising proposal could involve the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, including preference shares, convertible or non-convertible debentures, warrants and other equity-linked instruments. The capital may be raised in one or more tranches.

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The company said the Board may evaluate fundraising routes such as a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, private placement, rights issue, further public offer or debt issue. The aggregate amount to be raised has not been disclosed in the filing and will be determined by the Board.

The Board is also expected to consider matters related to the proposed fundraising, including the type of securities, issue size, pricing mechanism, timing and manner of issuance, and appointment of intermediaries or advisers. The proposal may also require shareholder and regulatory approvals, depending on the structure ultimately approved.

Separately, Elitecon said its trading window is currently closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives. It will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the company’s unaudited financial results for the June quarter and the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 12:46 PM IST
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Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

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Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

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Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12
Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12
Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12
Elitecon International Board to Consider Fundraising Proposal on October 12

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