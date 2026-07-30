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Home > BL News > EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

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Last updated: July 30, 2026 15:17:20 IST

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EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

The Group commits ₹150 crore investment and plans 100 Daewoo Experience Stores across India by 2027

New Delhi [India], July 30: EBG Group has today marked a significant milestone in India’s premium consumer appliances retail landscape with the launch of India’s first Daewoo Experience Store in Ghaziabad. The state-of-the-art flagship showroom signals the beginning of Daewoo’s next phase of growth in the country, bringing the iconic South Korean brand’s legacy of innovation, technology, and reliability closer to Indian consumers.

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Spread across 3,200 sq. ft., the flagship store has been inaugurated in the presence of representatives from POSCO International, senior leadership from EBG Group, industry partners, dealers, and customers.

Strategically located in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), the store has been designed as an immersive retail destination where consumers can explore Daewoo’s extensive portfolio of major home and kitchen appliances under one roof. The showroom showcases a comprehensive range of products including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, microwave ovens, televisions, kitchen appliances, and other consumer electronics—blending Korean technology with innovative design and dependable performance.

The experience centre enables customers to engage with products through live demonstrations, personalised consultations, and dedicated after-sales support, reflecting EBG Group’s vision of building a seamless and customer-centric retail ecosystem.

EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

Speaking on the occasion,Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder, EBG Group, said:
“The opening of India’s first Daewoo Experience Store marks an important milestone in our journey to build Daewoo into one of India’s most trusted major consumer appliance brands. We are proud to bring the legacy, innovation, and technology of this iconic South Korean brand closer to Indian consumers through an immersive retail experience. This store reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening Daewoo’s presence in India while delivering world-class products and superior customer experiences.”

The launch builds on EBG Group’s strategic brand licensing agreement with POSCO International for Daewoo’s Major Domestic Appliances business in India. Under this partnership, EBG Group is leading the brand’s development, manufacturing, distribution, and retail expansion across the country.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, EBG Group has committed an investment of ₹150 crore towards product development, retail expansion, strengthening distribution networks, localisation initiatives, and the introduction of new appliance categories tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

The Ghaziabad store marks the first step in the Group’s ambitious retail expansion roadmap. EBG Group plans to establish approximately 100 Daewoo Experience Stores across India by 2027, supported by a robust omnichannel ecosystem that includes company-operated outlets, direct-to-consumer platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, quick commerce channels, general trade outlets, and leading electronics retail partners.

Aligned with the Government of India’sMake in Indiavision, Daewoo products will be assembled in India by EBG under licence using imported components, with localisation levels expected to increase progressively. This initiative is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing while generating employment opportunities across manufacturing, retail, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services.

EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

Further strengthening its innovation roadmap, EBG Group also plans to introduceDAEWOO One, an integrated smart home ecosystem that will seamlessly connect multiple appliances through AI and IoT-enabled technologies. The company will continue expanding its portfolio of energy-efficient products, delivering smarter, more connected, and more sustainable living solutions for Indian consumers.

About EBG Group

EBG Group is a multi-sector Indian conglomerate with a diversified presence across Mobility, Health, Realty, Lifestyle, Food, Services, Technology, and Education. From sustainable electric vehicles and physiotherapy-led wellness solutions to smart housing, hospitality, and traditional food experiences, EBG builds brands that combine innovation, sustainability, and human purpose. The Group’s Powerhouse hubs align business excellence with its core vision: People • Planet • Progress.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 30, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

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EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

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EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers
EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers
EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers
EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing the South Korean Appliances Brand Closer to Indian Consumers

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