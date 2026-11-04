Every Treat Counts: Why Smarter Treating Matters for Healthier Pets

New Delhi [India], November 4: For most pet parents, treats are much more than food. They are a reward after a walk, a training tool, a way to celebrate a small win or simply a gesture of affection. Treating is woven into the everyday relationship between pets and their people. But as pet obesity becomes an increasingly important health concern, it is worth asking: are we treating with intention?

World Obesity Day offers an opportunity to rethink everyday feeding habits—not by taking the joy out of treating, but by making those moments more thoughtful.

The calories we don’t always count

Pet obesity is an increasingly recognised, yet often overlooked, health concern – making healthy weight management an important part of responsible pet care. One reason excess weight can develop unnoticed is that calories outside the main meal are easy to overlook.

Treats are often considered separate from a pet’s regular diet. But nutritionally, every bite counts. Treats, toppers, table scraps and food-based rewards can quietly add to a pet’s daily calorie intake. This becomes particularly relevant when several members of a household offer treats throughout the day, without realising what the pet has already received or accounting for those calories as part of its overall daily requirement.

Veterinary nutrition guidance generally recommends that treats and other extras account for no more than around 10% of a pet’s daily calorie intake, with the remainder coming from a complete and balanced diet.

When a pet consistently consumes more calories than it needs, excess weight can follow. And obesity is about far more than appearance. Carrying excess weight can place additional stress on joints and mobility and is associated with health challenges including diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory problems. It can make everyday activities such as walking, playing and climbing more difficult, ultimately affecting quality of life and potentially shortening lifespan.

This makes healthy weight management less about one dramatic change and more about the everyday choices that add up over time.

Treats can play an important role in training and positive reinforcement, encourage interaction and engagement, provide enrichment and strengthen the human-animal bond. For many pet parents, they are also one of the simplest ways of expressing affection.

As Dr. Dhananjay Pandit, President – Research & Development – Freossi, Petcare Division of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., explains “Treats are an important part of the human-animal bond and can be extremely useful for training and positive reinforcement. The key is to make them intentional. Pet parents should consider the calories, portion size and nutritional purpose of treats, rather than viewing them as separate from the pet’s overall diet.”

The more useful question, therefore, is not “Should I give my pet treats?” but “What am I giving, how much am I giving and why?”

That shift takes treating from simple indulgence towards intention, and this is where functional treats are becoming relevant to the evolving conversation around pet wellness.

Rather than being chosen purely because a pet enjoys them, functional treats can be formulated around specific nutritional or wellness objectives. Depending on their formulation, they may support areas such as joint and mobility health, skin and coat, digestive wellbeing or dental care.

This does not mean a functional treat can replace a complete and balanced diet, regular activity or veterinary care. Instead, it gives pet parents an opportunity to choose rewards that have a considered place within their pet’s broader nutritional routine.

The principle is simple: a reward can bring joy while also serving a purpose.

Pet parents can make more informed choices by checking feeding recommendations, considering treat calories alongside the main diet and choosing appropriately sized portions, especially when rewards are given frequently. Table scraps should also be limited, as their calorie content and nutritional value can be difficult to account for.

It is equally important to remember that nutritional needs vary between pets. Age, size, activity level, breed and health status can all influence what is appropriate. For pets that are overweight or have specific health concerns, dietary changes should be made with veterinary guidance.

A better treat is not necessarily the one with the fewest calories. Pet parents should look beyond simple claims and consider ingredient quality, calorie density, portion size, functional ingredients and nutritional purpose, while understanding how the treat fits into the pet’s overall diet.

Because “healthy” should not simply be a label. It should make sense within the bigger picture of the pet’s wellbeing. Healthy weight management is a whole-lifestyle approach involving appropriate nutrition, portion control, regular activity, routine weight monitoring and veterinary guidance where required. As the conversation around pet wellness evolves, the focus is moving beyond simply keeping pets “not sick” towards helping them live healthier, more active lives. That means rethinking everyday choices, including the way we reward them.

The goal is not to take treats away. It is to make the treats we give count. This is the thinking behind Snacky Plus: treats designed not merely as rewards, but as an opportunity to bring purpose to everyday treating – combining enjoyment with thoughtful nutrition and wellbeing.

Treat smart. Reward well. Support better health.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)