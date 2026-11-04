Pierce Brosnan backs Callum Turner as next James Bond, praises actor as "so strong"

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan has given his seal of approval to Callum Turner as a potential contender for the next James Bond.

Brosnan, who portrayed the iconic British spy across four films from 1995 to 2002, shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, as cited by Variety.

Having previously shared the screen with Turner in the 2017 film ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’, Brosnan expressed high regard for his former co-star’s acting capabilities.

“Oh, I’m just an audience member now. I’m just the man in the street who is eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history,” Brosnan said regarding the ongoing speculation around the franchise.

Speaking about the current shortlist of actors, he noted, “All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire. Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong. They all have a voice, a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.”

While final auditions reportedly take place in London, other actors frequently mentioned as frontrunners or floated in discussions include Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, and Jacob Elordi.

Offering advice to whoever ultimately secures the coveted role, Brosnan stated, “Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage. You know, it’s hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond.”

Brosnan also shared his enthusiasm for the future direction of the franchise under ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve, calling his cinematic style visionary, visceral, and sensuous.

“I think we are going to be blown away. I really do,” he said, adding, “[Villeneuve] is such an iconoclastic director. His work is visionary, and his stealth and imagination of camera work and storytelling is so visceral and sensuous. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be truly magnificent.” (ANI)

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