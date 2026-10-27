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Home > BL News > From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 12:04:14 IST

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From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

111 attempts. Approximately 7,500 questions. 84% accuracy. One student’s determination to turn a setback into success.

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], October 26: A score of just 3 could have discouraged many students. But for Harshit Chintan Padia, a Class 10 student of AB School, Navsari, it became the beginning of an inspiring journey of perseverance, innovation, and academic excellence.

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Harshit has secured second rank in the national-level mathematics proficiency competition ‘Maths Genius’, organised by I Am Samarth, winning a cash prize of ₹1,50,001. Thousands of students from across the nation participated in the competition, making his achievement a proud moment for AB School and Navsari.

What makes Harshit’s success particularly remarkable is the effort behind it. After scoring just 3 in his initial entry test, he chose not to give up. Instead, he committed himself to improving his performance. During his preparation journey, he made 111 attempts, practised approximately 7,500 questions, and achieved 84% accuracy.

Taking his preparation a step further, Harshit also developed his own digital mathematics practice tool, using it to solve thousands of additional sums and understand question patterns more effectively. His initiative reflects not only mathematical aptitude but also technological creativity, independent learning, and problem-solving skills.

Harshit’s journey sends a powerful message to students and parents: one examination score does not define a student’s potential. Consistent practice, learning from mistakes, and the determination to improve can transform an initial setback into an extraordinary achievement.

At a time when concerns are increasingly being raised about students’ mathematical foundations and confidence, Harshit’s story offers a message of hope. Mathematics is not merely about marks; it develops logical reasoning, analytical thinking, patience, and problem-solving abilities. His experience encourages students to embrace the subject through regular practice and motivates parents to celebrate progress rather than judge children by a single result.

Ms. Tejal Parekh, Principal – CBSE, AB School, along with the school’s trustees Mr. Nikunj Vedak, Mr. Rakesh Kalavadiya, Mr. Ankur Borda, and Mr. Kalpesh Dalsaniya, congratulated Harshit on his outstanding achievement and expressed their pride in his success. They appreciated his perseverance, innovative approach, and dedication, emphasising the importance of nurturing curiosity, independent thinking, and academic excellence.

AB School, Navsari, remains committed to creating an educational environment that encourages students to discover their strengths, explore innovative learning methods, and develop the confidence to achieve beyond conventional expectations. Harshit’s accomplishment reflects the value of an educational approach that celebrates not just results, but also the effort, creativity, and determination behind them.

Harshit’s story is a reminder to every student that a difficult beginning need not determine the destination. With the right mindset, consistent effort, and a willingness to learn, remarkable progress is possible.

AB School, Navsari, congratulates Harshit Chintan Padia on this national-level achievement and wishes him continued success.

The message for every student is simple: Don’t let your first score define you. Let your determination shape your next one.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

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From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

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From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition
From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition
From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition
From 3 Marks to National Glory: AB School’s Harshit Chintan Padia Wins Rs 1,50,001 at National-Level ‘Maths Genius’ Competition

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