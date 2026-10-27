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Home > World > WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

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Published: October 27, 2026 11:52:15 IST

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WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

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WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

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WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH
WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH
WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH
WITHOUT CHINA SALES, GLOBAL SALES GROWTH WOULD BE FAR WEAKER; US, JAPAN SALES FALL ON HIGHER PRICES – COUNTERPOINT RESEARCH

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