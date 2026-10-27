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Home > BL News > Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers

Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers

Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 12:34:10 IST

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Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers

New Delhi [India], October 27: Law Prep Tutorial has crossed 300,000 subscribers on its official YouTube channel, marking a major milestone in its efforts to expand access to free CLAT preparation. With this, Law Prep Tutorial is India’s first YouTube channel in CLAT category to reach the milestone.

Created in 2019, the channel has grown into a learning community where law aspirants access subject lessons, current affairs discussions, preparation strategies, and revision support. With 6,268 videos published as of the milestone date, its content supports students at different stages of their preparation, from learning the fundamentals to practising questions and revising before the examination.

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For Law Prep Tutorial, the achievement represents years of consistent teaching and a growing relationship with students who turn to the channel for academic support and guidance.

YouTube Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/@lawpreptutorialofficial

Making CLAT Preparation Accessible Across India

Access to experienced teachers and structured preparation can vary depending on where a student lives and the resources available to them. Through its YouTube channel, Law Prep Tutorial brings free learning sessions to aspirants beyond the cities where it operates classrooms.

The channel offers live classes, current affairs sessions, subject-wise lessons, preparation strategies, mock test analysis, and doubt sessions. Students can attend live sessions or revisit published videos to work through topics at their own pace.

This combination serves different needs. A beginner can use lessons to build foundational knowledge, while a student approaching the examination can turn to revision marathons and mock analysis for focused preparation.

Sagar Joshi, Founder of Law Prep Tutorial, said:

“Reaching 300,000 subscribers is a proud moment, but what matters most is the trust behind that number. Students give us their time and come to our teachers with questions, ambitions, and concerns about their future. That trust brings responsibility. Our aim has been to make quality CLAT guidance accessible to more aspirants, wherever they live.”

A Growing Library of Free CLAT Learning Resources

The channel’s 6,268 videos reflect a sustained effort to address the everyday demands of CLAT preparation. Its content goes beyond individual subject lessons to help students connect learning, revision, practice, and performance review.

Current affairs sessions help aspirants follow and understand relevant developments. Strategy discussions address preparation planning and examination approach. Mock analysis sessions help students examine errors, understand questions, and reconsider how they manage time.

Flagship initiatives include the GK Marathon and Legal Reasoning Marathon, alongside other subject-wise revision sessions. These extended sessions bring related topics together, giving students an opportunity to revise with educators and identify areas that require further work.

The channel also creates opportunities for students to engage with teachers during live sessions, ask questions, and learn from doubts raised by fellow aspirants.

Expert Teaching at the Centre of the Channel’s Growth

Among the educators leading the channel is Anupama Joshi, Co-founder and Academic Head of Law Prep Tutorial. Her sessions form part of the institute’s wider approach to combining subject teaching with preparation guidance and mentorship.

For aspirants, that guidance includes understanding how to approach a difficult passage, review an incorrect answer, maintain consistency, and make better use of preparation time.

Anupama Joshi said:

“Students need clear explanations, consistent guidance, and opportunities to ask questions. Through YouTube, we can support them throughout that process. Whether a student joins a live class or revisits a lesson later, our purpose is to help them understand the subject and become more confident in applying what they learn.”

A Celebration Offer for the Student Community

To mark the achievement, Law Prep Tutorial has announced a three-day offer on its CLAT Mock Tests. The CLAT Supreme package, comprising 50 CLAT mocks and priced at ₹6,000, is available for ₹3 to CLAT 2027 and CLAT 2028 aspirants as part of the celebration.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:34 PM IST
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Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers
Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers
Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers
Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers

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