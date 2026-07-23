Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Written By:
Last updated: July 23, 2026 15:05:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

HEPO’s booth at ACE Reflect 2026 in Jaipur, showcasing its range of smart hardware solutions for modern spaces.

New Delhi [India], July 22: ACE Reflect is one of the region’s leading B2B expos for architecture, building materials, and design, drawing over 300 brands and 250+ exhibitors. The event brought together architects, contractors, dealers, builders, and other key industry stakeholders from across the region. Hepo participated in the Jaipur edition to strengthen its presence among contractors, dealers, OEMs, and builders in Rajasthan and neighbouring markets. The brand used the platform to showcase its solutions and network with potential partners.

You Might Be Interested In

Hepo showcased its new range of Mortise Handles at ACE Reflect alongside its existing catalogue comprising Furniture Fittings which included Drawer Systems, Drawer Runners, Furniture Hinges, Bed Fittings and Door Hardware consisting of RIM Locks, Door Closer, Butt Hinges along with Bathroom Fittings and Connecting Fittings. The showcase reflected Hepo’s growing portfolio across functional hardware for both residential and commercial spaces. Visitors experienced live demonstrations of these products, giving them a closer look at their product range and performance.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Priya Ranjan, Director – Sales and Business Operations, Hepo said: “Jaipur represents a strategically important market for Hepo, and ACE Reflect offers an excellent platform to engage with the region’s architecture, design, and trade community. As we continue to expand our footprint, our focus is on delivering reliable, value-for-money hardware solutions backed by strong service and availability. Events like these help us strengthen customer relationships, grow our dealer network, and reinforce Hepo’s position as a leading brand in the value-for-money segment.”

For more information about Hepo and their extensive product catalogue, visit their website https://hepoindia.com/ or call their toll-free number 1800 209 2096.

About Hepo:

Hepo India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Hepo Investments NL B.V. Netherlands and is primarily in the business of manufacturing and marketing Furniture Fittings, Door Hardware and Screws & Fasteners. It has been operating in India since 2015 and within a few years of its operation, it has become one of the fastest growing brands in the Furniture Fittings category and a force to reckon with. Its brand proposition of “Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces” is re-defining the value for money proposition in the fittings industry, reinforcing its commitment to innovative, space-optimizing solutions for the modern consumer.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 3:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate, effective 1st April 2027

Freeport-McMoRan beats quarterly profit estimates on higher copper prices

Govt informs Parliament no private nuclear licences granted as SHANTI Act rules in drafting stage

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Dollar hits fresh 40-year high versus yen, edges higher against euro

LATEST NEWS

Indian payments firms oppose one-click UPI checkout proposal, citing competition risks

Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup announced: Rupert Murdoch's biopic 'Ink' to open festival, closes with 'Dio ride' by Giovanni Veronesi

Orlando City get off to fast start to beat Earthquakes

Harley-Davidson posts lower quarterly results as raw material costs rise

Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost

Alibaba-backed fintech AGTech agrees to build trading platform for Hong Kong Gold Exchange

Europe's soils drying out at an ever-faster rate due to rising heat

Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

LAFC too much for Real Salt Lake

BRIEF-UK's CMA Publishes Initial Enforcement Order For Co-Operative Group/Southern Co-Operative Deal

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur
Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

QUICK LINKS