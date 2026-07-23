Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

HEPO’s booth at ACE Reflect 2026 in Jaipur, showcasing its range of smart hardware solutions for modern spaces.

New Delhi [India], July 22: ACE Reflect is one of the region’s leading B2B expos for architecture, building materials, and design, drawing over 300 brands and 250+ exhibitors. The event brought together architects, contractors, dealers, builders, and other key industry stakeholders from across the region. Hepo participated in the Jaipur edition to strengthen its presence among contractors, dealers, OEMs, and builders in Rajasthan and neighbouring markets. The brand used the platform to showcase its solutions and network with potential partners.

Hepo showcased its new range of Mortise Handles at ACE Reflect alongside its existing catalogue comprising Furniture Fittings which included Drawer Systems, Drawer Runners, Furniture Hinges, Bed Fittings and Door Hardware consisting of RIM Locks, Door Closer, Butt Hinges along with Bathroom Fittings and Connecting Fittings. The showcase reflected Hepo’s growing portfolio across functional hardware for both residential and commercial spaces. Visitors experienced live demonstrations of these products, giving them a closer look at their product range and performance.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Priya Ranjan, Director – Sales and Business Operations, Hepo said: “Jaipur represents a strategically important market for Hepo, and ACE Reflect offers an excellent platform to engage with the region’s architecture, design, and trade community. As we continue to expand our footprint, our focus is on delivering reliable, value-for-money hardware solutions backed by strong service and availability. Events like these help us strengthen customer relationships, grow our dealer network, and reinforce Hepo’s position as a leading brand in the value-for-money segment.”

For more information about Hepo and their extensive product catalogue, visit their website https://hepoindia.com/ or call their toll-free number 1800 209 2096.

About Hepo:

Hepo India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Hepo Investments NL B.V. Netherlands and is primarily in the business of manufacturing and marketing Furniture Fittings, Door Hardware and Screws & Fasteners. It has been operating in India since 2015 and within a few years of its operation, it has become one of the fastest growing brands in the Furniture Fittings category and a force to reckon with. Its brand proposition of “Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces” is re-defining the value for money proposition in the fittings industry, reinforcing its commitment to innovative, space-optimizing solutions for the modern consumer.

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