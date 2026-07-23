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Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"

Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/miles-morales-set-to-swing-into-live-action-mcu-says-kevin-feige20260723133652"> <p class="title">Miles Morales set to swing into live-action MCU, says Kevin Feige</p> <a>

Miles Morales set to swing into live-action MCU, says Kevin Feige

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 14:35:12 IST

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Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Basking in a grand summer slate with major releases of ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, Hollywood actor Tom Holland is all set to step into his dancing shoes for a new role.

Nearly five years after announcing that he will lead a Fred Astaire biopic, Holland has finally shared an update on the film and his preparations.

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“For me, what I love about my job is the challenges. We have Fred Astaire next, which is what we’re planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio,” the actor said on Good Morning America, as quoted by Deadline.

Holland also revealed that he has done a few first rehearsals, which left him excited and with “absolute dread.”

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” he added.

Tom Holland also noted that he wishes to use no doubles and instead do all of it by himself.

“I desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot – how Astaire would have done it,” he said.

Written by Steven Levenson, the film will be directed by Paul King.

Earlier in 2021, Tom Holland revealed his casting as the legendary dancer and choreographer in the Amy Pascal-produced Sony film.

On the work front, Tom Holland will be next seen in Marvel’s much-awaited ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it features Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Details surrounding Sadie Sink’s character are yet to be unveiled.

The film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, while produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.’Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to hit theatres on July 31. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 2:35 PM IST
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Tags: biopicBrand New Daydancefred-astairehollywoodSpider-Manthe odysseytom holland

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Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"

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Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"

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Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"
Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"
Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"
Tom Holland drops Fred Astaire biopic update, expresses "excitement and absolute dread"

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