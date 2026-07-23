Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/coal-remains-backbone-of-indias-power-supply-despite-renewable-push-govt-tells-parliament20260723141009"> <p class="title">Coal remains backbone of India's power supply despite renewable push, govt tells Parliament</p> <a>

Coal remains backbone of India's power supply despite renewable push, govt tells Parliament

Written By:
Last updated: July 23, 2026 14:29:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rural household tap water coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 (JJM) has crossed 82 per cent across the country, with 15.89 crore rural households now receiving tap water supply, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said the Centre has enhanced the financial outlay of the Jal Jeevan Mission from Rs 3.60 lakh crore to Rs 8.69 lakh crore and extended the programme till December 2028 under JJM 2.0.

You Might Be Interested In

The minister said the restructured mission will focus on structural reforms in the rural drinking water sector, with greater emphasis on water quality monitoring, source sustainability and community participation.

According to the minister, around 12.66 crore additional rural households have been provided with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) since the launch of the mission in August 2019.

“As on 18.07.2026, out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, 15.89 crore (82.09 per cent) rural households have tap water supply in their homes,” Patil said.

He added that at the launch of the mission in August 2019, only 3.23 crore rural households, or 16.71 per cent, had access to tap water connections.

The government said the total financial outlay of the mission has been increased to Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the Centre’s share has been raised from Rs 2.08 lakh crore to Rs 3.59 lakh crore, including an additional central outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

Citing the findings of an independent Functionality Assessment conducted in 2024, the minister said 98.1 per cent of surveyed households had tap water connections, 87 per cent reported receiving water during the previous week, and 76 per cent of household tap connections were found to be fully functional after assessing parameters such as quantity, quality and regularity of supply.

To strengthen implementation, the government has introduced measures including geo-tagging of assets, third-party inspections, Aadhaar-linked monitoring, online financial management systems, village and district dashboards, and pilot projects using sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for monitoring water supply.

Patil said JJM 2.0 will continue to focus on achieving universal rural tap water coverage while strengthening water quality monitoring, source sustainability and community participation to ensure the long-term sustainability of rural drinking water infrastructure. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: community-participationhousehold-connectionsjal-jeevan-missionrural-householdsrural-water-coveragesource-sustainabilitytap-water-supplywater-infrastructurewater-qualitywater-sector-reforms

RELATED News

Govt informs Parliament no private nuclear licences granted as SHANTI Act rules in drafting stage

SBI Life Insurance partners with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as 'Principal Partner' of Indian Contingent for 2026 Para Sports Season

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai’s Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

Markets end lower as crude oil nears USD 100; Sensex drops 364 points, Nifty slips 127 points

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai's Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

LATEST NEWS

Indian payments firms oppose one-click UPI checkout proposal, citing competition risks

Oil extends gains after Houthi attack on Saudi tankers worsens oil supply disruption

Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup announced: Rupert Murdoch's biopic 'Ink' to open festival, closes with 'Dio ride' by Giovanni Veronesi

Orlando City get off to fast start to beat Earthquakes

Harley-Davidson posts lower quarterly results as raw material costs rise

Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost

Alibaba-backed fintech AGTech agrees to build trading platform for Hong Kong Gold Exchange

Freeport-McMoRan beats quarterly profit estimates on higher copper prices

Europe's soils drying out at an ever-faster rate due to rising heat

Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt
Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt
Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt
Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

QUICK LINKS